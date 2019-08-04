Kalathil Sandhippom first look: Jiiva and Arulnithi team up for the first time

The first look of actors Jiiva and Arulnithi’s next film is out. Titled Kalathil Sandhippom, the film will be helmed by N Rajsekar.

Advertising

Dhanush unveiled the poster today on his social media account and tweeted, “Very happy to release the 1stlook of @Actorjiiva @arulnithitamil @mohan_manjima @priya_Bshankar *er @Nrajasekar directorial @Supergoodfilms production no 90 titled #KalathilSandhippom @mounamravi @RIAZtheboss wishing the best of luck to the whole team.”

Said to be a complete entertainer, Kalathil Sandhippom will revolve around friendship. The film will also have elements of action, comedy, love and twists to appease audiences in all age groups. Manjima Mohan has been paired opposite Jiiva and Priya Bhavani Shankar will be seen romancing Arulnithi. Jiiva and Arulnithi will be sharing screen space for the first time in Kalathil Sandhippom.

Robo Shankar, Bala Saravanan, Aadukalam Naren and Renuka will be seen in pivotal roles and the film is currently in its post-production stages. Bankrolled by RB Chaudary’s Super Good Films, this is their 90th production venture. The film was shot around Chennai, Thenkasi and Karaikudi.

Jiiva was last seen in the heist-comedy Gorilla and is awaiting the release of Gypsy and Seeru. Arulnithi, on the other hand, was last seen in the psychological mystery-thriller K-13 opposite Shraddha Srinath.