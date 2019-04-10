Kajal Aggarwal wraps up shoot for Jayam Ravi’s Komali

Kajal Aggarwal, who was last seen in Mersal, has completed shooting her portions for Jayam Ravi’s 24th film tentatively titled Komali. Directed by debutant Pradeep Ranganathan, this project also has Samyuktha Hegde in an important role. Komali will see Kajal share screen space with Ravi for the first time.

According to sources, Ravi has lost around 20 kgs for his role in the film. In an interview with indianexpress.com, he had mentioned this film would be a comedy-drama. The actor added he wanted to experiment with humour. Apparently, Ravi agreed to do this film after watching Pradeep’s short film App(a) Lock.

Komali, which went on floors in September last year, has music by Hip Hop Tamizha, who is collaborating with Jayam Ravi after Thani Oruvan (2015).

Produced by Isari K Ganesh of Vels Film International, this film has Yogi Babu, Ashish Vidyarthi and KS Ravikumar playing supporting roles.

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal has Indian 2, besides Paris Paris, the Tamil remake of Queen, in the pipeline. For some time, Kajal was undergoing rigorous training and started learning Kalaripayattu, an Indian martial art, for her role in Indian 2. Post Lok Sabha elections, the team will resume shooting as Kamal Haasan is busy campaigning for the same.