Kajal Aggarwal unveils her wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore

Kajal Aggarwal unveiled her wax statue in Singapore. (Photo: Madame Tussauds Singapore/Facebook) Kajal Aggarwal unveiled her wax statue in Singapore. (Photo: Madame Tussauds Singapore/Facebook)

Madame Tussauds Singapore unveiled the wax statue of south Indian actor Kajal Aggarwal on Wednesday. The Magadheera actor was present at the museum to unveil the wax figurine.

As she unveiled her wax figure, Kajal shared her experience of visiting Madame Tussauds London. She said, “I went to Madame Tussauds London when I was 12, and I remember so vividly I sat amongst stars, put my hands across Mahatma Gandhi Ji and took photos. I sat with the Beatles on the sofa and took photographs, and I was like, ‘oh my god I have arrived’. I remember when I saw all those popular people there, I understood what it is meant to be truly popular, loved and extremely famous. Little did I know one day I am going to have my wax figure.”

The actor also shared how excited and emotional she was when she got the first official letter from Madame Tussauds. She was all praise for the technicians behind the wax statues. “They have made a statue I am really proud of. The technicians are wonderful, the number of hours, the labour they put in is just amazing,” she said.

According to a press release, the fans will be able to pose with Kajal Aggarwal’s wax figure and experience a digitally-generated earthquake created with AR technology, audio-visual effects and real-time camera capture.

Apart from Kajal, the museum hosts the statues of Anushka Sharma, Prabhas, Sridevi, Mahesh Babu and Karan Johar.

On the film front, Kajal Aggarwal has a Hollywood project with Vishnu Manchu, Paris Paris (the Tamil remake of Queen), Indian 2, Mumbai Saga, and an untitled Tamil film with Dulquer Salmaan in her kitty.

