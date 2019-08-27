Kajal Aggarwal to star in Suriya 39?

Actor Kajal Aggarwal has, reportedly, been roped in as the female lead in Suriya’s next film. The movie, tentatively titled Suriya 39, will be helmed by director Siva of Viswasam fame.

Although an official confirmation is awaited, sources reveal that the makers had approached the actor with the script and that she liked it. If things get finalised, Kajal Aggarwal will be sharing screen space with Suriya for the second time after KV Anand’s Maattraan.

Suriya 39 will be bankrolled by Gnanavel Raja under the banner Studio Green Entertainment and is touted to be a commercial entertainer. D Imman will be composing the music for the project, which is set to go on floors later this year.

Actor Suriya, who was last seen in Selvaraghavan’s NGK, has two more films in the pipeline this year. He is awaiting the release of Kaapaan, which is set to hit screens worldwide on September 20. Directed by KV Anand, the film features an ensemble cast including Mohanlal, Sayyesha, Boman Irani, Arya and Samutharakani among others.

Suriya is also currently busy shooting for Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru, where he will essay the role of Captain GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan.

Kajal Aggarwal, on the other hand, was last seen in Comali opposite Jayam Ravi. She is working on Shankar’s Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Siddharth and Rakul Preet among others. The actor is also awaiting the release of Paris Paris, the Tamil remake of Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen.