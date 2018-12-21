Paris Paris teaser: Kajal Aggarwal aces Queen act in Tamil remake

The teaser of the much-awaited Tamil remake of 2014 hit Hindi film Queen is out. Titled Paris Paris, the Tamil version stars Kajal Aggarwal as Parameshwari in the lead role.

Advertising

The teasers for the Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada remakes have also been released simultaneously along with the Tamil version. Paris Paris is helmed by actor-filmmaker Ramesh Aravind, who has also directed the Kannada remake.

The teaser of Paris Paris looks as promising as the original film as Kajal is seen acing the character originally played by Kangana Ranaut in the hit Hindi film. There are also some really bold scenes and dialogues in the movie, which is not so common in the conservative Tamil film industry.

The story revolves around a young bride-to-be, who gets abandoned by her groom. Distraught, she goes on her honeymoon alone and there she embarks on an interesting journey of exploring her own identity.

Advertising

In an interview to IANS, producer Manu Kumaran had earlier said, “I hope the audience love these teasers because making these four movies altogether has been the most scary, stressful, nerve wracking and yet supremely joyful experience of our lives. I have a clear understanding of what happens to parents of quadruplets.”

Bollywood music director Amit Trivedi, who had composed for the original Queen, has scored music for the remakes in all four languages.

Like the simultaneous teaser release, the four films too will release on the same day in February next year.