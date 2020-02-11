I am grateful: Kajal Aggarwal on her Madame Tussauds wax figure

Kajal Aggarwal recently unveiled her wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore. Kajal Aggarwal recently unveiled her wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore.

Actor Kajal Aggarwal noted that she couldn’t believe at first when she received a phone call from Madame Tussauds. She even wondered whether she was being pranked. Speaking with her, we learned that seeing her wax replica at the world-renowned museum in Singapore was a dream come true moment.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com. Kajal opened up about her latest honour, film career, web series debut and more.

Excerpts from the conversation:

It is a very elite group of celebrities from south to have received such a recognition: Sridevi, Prabhas and Mahesh Babu. And now you. How does it feel to be part of this club?

I feel very honoured. Maybe Madame Tussauds is opening up to regional cinema. I think a lot more celebrities will be recognized as well.

What was your first reaction when you received the news about getting a wax statue at Madame Tussauds?

I was pleasantly surprised. In the beginning, I was not sure whether it was a prank call or Madame Tussauds was calling me. And when I received the formal invite, I responded to it. And that’s when the correspondence began. I was very emotional and felt overwhelmed.

Can you recall your first visit to Madame Tussauds?

I visited Madame Tussauds when I was a kid. I saw the statues of so many celebrities and sports stars. I saw Mahatma Gandhi and The Beatles. I have a photograph of me sitting on the sofa with the statue of four Beatles. I thought to myself that this is what is meant to be truly popular and famous.

Can you give us first-hand information as to what happens behind the scenes?

They (Madame Tussauds) want to make the statue as close to your real self as possible. It is supposed to be true. They take all your measurements, including the length of your hair. They check the colour of your skin, eye and hair. They take photographs from every possible angle for accuracy.

How did you manage to get their attention? Is there any particular work of yours that made them sit up and take notice?

No, Madame Tussauds doesn’t focus on any particular work of a celebrity. It is basically the entire body of work. I have done 60 movies so far.

There is also a VR experience involving you? Tell us about it.

It is a very interesting experience which they are doing for the first time. They have launched it with me. They are basically going to make an interactive session, where fans are welcomed to join me on a film’s set. They will feel like they are acting with me in a particular scene.

How did you decide the look for your statue?

It was designed by me and my stylist. We contacted a Lebanese designer, whose work we really like. We wanted it to be timeless and classic.

After 13 years in the industry and a statue at Madame Tussauds, where do you plan to go from here?

Well, I have a long way to go. I still have a lot of personal and professional goals.

Do you plan your career moves or go with the flow?

I don’t plan my entire year. There is no point in doing that. That’s not how my industry works. You cannot preplan so much. I go through a lot of scripts and narrow down on a few that I could accommodate in a year. And I also do a lot of screening process myself. Of course, I am very instinctive about the scripts I chose.

We must ask you about Indian 2. Please be generous and tell us more about the project.

Unfortunately, I can’t be generous about it. It is a very exciting project for me. I am looking forward to working with Kamal Haasan sir and Shankar sir for the first time.

So, you are yet to shoot your combination scenes with Kamal Haasan?

I am currently in Chennai for the shoot.

Can you tell us anything about your role?

My character spans across 20 to 60 years of age.

Tell us about your upcoming web series.

I have already finished shooting for the web series with Venkat Prabhu. It is about to release on February 14.

