Signing Indian 2 has been a step up in my career: Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal, who teams up with actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan for the first time in upcoming Tamil film Indian 2, says signing the project has been a step up in her over a decade-long career.

Advertising

Last seen on screen in Telugu film Kavacham, Kajal has already begun prepping for her role in Indian 2.

“I’m really thrilled to be part of the project. I’m quite excited about my role and the skills I will get to learn on the job. I see signing Indian 2 as a step up in my career,” Kajal told IANS.

Kajal Aggarwal said her career’s golden times started when she signed S.S. Rajamouli’s Magadheera.

Advertising

“My golden times started when I signed Magadheera. I have seen many ups and downs in my profession but it was only after I did Magadheera did my career catapult to the next league. It earned me a lot of recognition which I enjoy even today,” she said.

On the career front, Kajal is keenly looking forward to the release of Paris Paris, the Tamil remake of Kangana Ranaut’s Queen.

Paris Paris will be Kajal’s first release in 2019.

“When I was offered the Queen remake, I saw it as a story that can be explored in many languages. It’s a simple story of a simple girl that I could connect with on many levels. I’m sure there are a lot of girls across different parts of Tamil Nadu who will relate to this story and I’d be glad if this film empowers them,” she added.