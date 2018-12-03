It’s official: Kajal Aggarwal is the heroine of Indian 2

Reports were abuzz that Nayanthara was going to be cast opposite Kamal Haasan in Shankar’s ambitious project Indian 2, but now, Kajal Aggarwal has confirmed she is a part of the venture. At the audio launch of her upcoming Telugu film Kavacham, she said, “I also have a film with Kamal Haasan sir. I am looking forward to working with him.”

On Ulaganayagan’s 64th birthday (November 7), Lyca Productions had officially announced Indian 2 (a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Indian), which marks the second collaboration of Shankar and Kamal Haasan after two decades. According to our sources, the shooting will commence from December 14. It is being said a photo shoot was done recently with Kamal Haasan for the same. “Shankar sir was thrilled to see Kamal sir sporting the look of Senapathi after many years. Kamal sir had a moustache previously, and now he’s sporting a clean-shaven look for the film. Art director Muthuraj has already started the set work in Chennai, where a majority of portions will be shot. In addition, the crew is planning to shoot in Thailand, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” added the source.

One may recall Kajal Aggarwal’s participation at the trailer launch of 2.0, through a video conference where she posed a question to the makers.

Indian 2 has music by Anirudh Ravichander and Bollywood cinematographer Ravi Varman will handle the cinematography. Nedumudi Venu, who played the CBI officer in the original, has been retained for part 2, whereas the other details pertaining to the cast and crew are yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, a little birdie tells us Kajal Aggarwal might be roped in to play Dulquer Salmaan’s love interest, but the official confirmation is awaited. Simbu is also rumoured to be a part of this film, bankrolled by Lyca Productions that funded the recently-released 2.0.

Shedding more light on Indian 2, Shankar in an interview had said he wasn’t doing Indian 2 for the sake of it. “A lot of things happened around us in these years, and all that will be discussed in the sequel. Though I have done many films, Indian 2 will be close to my heart. After finishing every film, I used to think about developing a sequel to Indian, but finally, it materialised this year. The script has come out very well.”