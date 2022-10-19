Kajal Aggarwal pens emotional note as son Neil turns six-months-old: ‘The most challenging and rewarding job I’ll ever have’

Actor Kajal Aggarwal on Wednesday shared a new photo of her son Neil and penned an emotional note on Instagram. In her post, Kajal mentioned that the past six months had gone by quickly, and she never imagined that she would enjoy these “moments of babydom.” The actor said that time was advancing too quickly, but nevertheless, motherhood was still extremely rewarding.

Kajal captioned the photo, “I can’t believe how fast the past 6 months have gone by or the profound change that has taken place in my life. I’ve gone from a scared young woman holding a wriggling mass on her chest and wondering how she was going to care for it to now fulfilling mommy duties and learning as I go along. Of course, balancing full time work and ensuring I never compromise on my time, attention, love, nurturing care for you- is extremely challenging, I wouldn’t want it any other way and I never imagined enjoying, so much, these fleeting moments of Babydom!”

Kajal Aggarwal also wrote about the many ‘firsts’ that she had seen with Neil. “You now roll on the floor, swinging left to right, tummy and back – it seemed to happen overnight, you’ve had your first cold, first bump on the head, first time in the pool, the ocean and you’ve started tasting foods,” she wrote.

Kajal added that time was moving too quickly, and that he’s no longer the ‘helpless’ newborn he was a while ago. The actor wrote, “Your dad and I joke that you’ll be going off to college next week because time is advancing so quickly. You’ve left the helpless newborn you were such a short time ago, behind already! I’m in awe of how you take in each little moment of life and often overwhelmed at the great responsibility God has blessed me with, being your mother! It’s as they say, the most challenging and rewarding job I’ll ever have. Happy half way to 1, my love, my baby Neil.”

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu welcomed their son Neil in April. After a maternity break, Kajal is all set to return to the big screen with Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. The film is the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Indian.