Kajal Aggarwal confirms she will resume shooting for Indian 2 from this date

August 4, 2022 7:53:41 pm
After many hiccups, including an accident on set and the pandemic, Kamal Haasan movie Indian 2 is finally going on floors in September. Kamal will be joined by new mother Kajal Aggarwal for the shoot from September 13 onwards.
Yes, you heard that right. Putting all reports and rumours about her quitting the project to a rest, Kajal has finally confirmed that she is still a part of Indian 2, and that her portion of filming will begin from second week of September.
Kajal Aggarwal confirmed the happy news while speaking with Neha Dhupia on an Instagram live. She said, “I am going to resume shooting for Indian 2 from 13th September.”
Indian 2 was also reported to be shelved due to a disagreement between director Shankar and production house Lyca.
In an earlier interview, Kamal Haasan had clarified his stand on the rumours, stating, “We had so many things coming in between, apart from the fact that it’s a very big film. We had Covid. We had an accident on the set where people died. It’s so unnerving but we continued. Indian 2 will happen. We are all working on it. We are all talking to Lyca Productions. They are also keen to shoot. So now it’s just a question of getting everything together on the logistics front.”
Helmed by Shankar, Indian 2’s release date is yet to be announced.
