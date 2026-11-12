Kajal Aggarwal says 100-foot crane almost fell on her on Kamal Haasan’s set: ‘I was saved by…’

Days before the Covid induced lockdown across the country, a massive accident on a film set in Chennai led to three fatalities. Actor Kajal Aggarwal, in a recent interview, recalled the horror of that night and shared how she miraculously escaped by a whisker. The incident made her question how she was alive and set her on a spiritual path. Talking to Humans of Bombay, Kajal recalled that dark night on the set of Shankar’s Indian 2, which was being led by Kamal Haasan, and implied that it was, perhaps, divine intervention that led to her escaping without any injuries.

Kajal shared that she was enjoying her career and her success just days before this accident happened, as her wax statue had just gotten inaugurated at Madame Tussauds Singapore. She recalled that a few days after that, she met “with the accident of my life which made me question, ‘How am I alive? It’s not possible how I am alive’.”

In February 2020, a crane collapsed at Indian 2’s set at EVP Film City in Poonamallee, Chennai. Three people died with many others getting injured. Kajal and Kamal were present on the set that day and Kajal shared here that the said crane was 100 feet tall. “I would have been the first one to go,” she recalled as she detailed the moments before the tragic accident.

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Kajal shared that actors often sit around the monitor on the set and this time too, this is where they were. They were shooting for an action sequence which required Kajal to get dressed like an 80-year-old woman in prosthetic make-up. As soon as the commotion started, everyone ran, and she did too. That’s when she hit a table and fell, and had a near-death experience.

‘I saw the crane falling, was just frozen’

“That’s literally when I thought to myself, ‘What am I running away from? Let me just turn around and see once.’ I turned my head back and I saw a 100-foot crane falling down towards me,” she recalled and added, “All of this happened in a split second. I saw it falling and I was just frozen. I couldn’t fathom what was happening.”

Kajal felt that a hand “yanked” her out of the crane’s path. “The crane fell right next to me. I was looking at it and shivering,” she recalled and added that recalling this moment still given her goosebumps. Kajal shared that she became a devotee of Lord Krishna after her escape and for days, she was “shaken up and grateful at the same time.”

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3 people died on Indian 2 set in 2020

Back in 2020, a day after the accident, Kajal took to X and paid tribute to the three crew members who died. “Words cannot describe the heartache I feel at the unexpected, untimely loss of my colleagues from last night. Krishna, Chandran and Madhu. Sending love, strength and my deepest condolences to your families. May god give strength in this moment of desolation.” She added, “In so much shock, denial, trauma from the monstrous crane accident last night. All it took was a fraction of a second to stay alive and type this tweet. Just that one moment. Gratitude. So much learning and appreciation for the value of time and life.”

Kamal had also shared that he “miraculously escaped” from joining the list of fatalities as he was just a few meters away from the accident spot. “I was just a few seconds, a fewer meters away from the spot where the mishap occurred and miraculously escaped from joining the list of fatalities. I can hardly express my trauma and agony in words,” he wrote.

Months later, Shankar, Kamal and Lyca Productions gave Rs 1 crore each to the kin of those who died. Rs 90 lakh was given to a crew member who sustained serious injuries and Rs 10 lakh were used to help those who sustained minor injuries.

Indian 2 finally released in 2024 and was a massive disaster at the box office. The film could only earn Rs 148.90 crore at the global box office after opening at Rs 55.63 crore worldwide, as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

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DISCLAIMER: This article recounts a past on-set accident and a personal near-death experience, sharing individual reflections and emotional remembrance rather than offering medical, mental health, or safety advice. The details presented are for informational and editorial storytelling purposes only.