Kaithi trailer: Karthi promises an engaging action thriller

The full theatrical trailer of Karthi’s upcoming film, Kaithi has landed. Going by the trailer, director Lokesh Kanagaraj seems to have whipped up a fast-paced violent crime thriller, involving high-speed road chase, criminals, cops, machine guns and an escaped prisoner serving a life sentence.

Judging from the trailer, the criminal world goes into a frenzy of rage after some good, whose market value is pegged at Rs 840 crore, is impounded by the cops. As the crime boss orders the murders of all cops who carried out the raid, his henchmen begin to wreak havoc. Karthi’s Dilli, a convicted felon, gets mixed up in the chaos and he upends all the plans of the other criminals.

The no-nonsense nature of the thriller is very evident from the trailer. The promo video shows no signs of the film slipping into a duet number or dwell on the protagonist’s romantic life in the past in the middle of an ongoing crisis.

Kaithi also stars Narain, George Maryan, Ramana, Dheena among others. The film is set to hit the screens this Diwali along with Vijay’s Bigil and Vijay Sethupathi’s Sanga Thamizhan.

Kaithi is Lokesh Kanagaraj’s second feature after Maanagaram, which came out in 2017. Set in the backdrop of Chennai, his debut film became a hit both critically and commercially.

Karthi was last seen in romantic entertainer Dev. The film released during Valentine’s Day received a mixed response from the audience and critics. The actor is currently shooting for Malayalam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph’s family drama, in which he shares screen space with his real-life sister-in-law Jyothika.