Kaithi teaser: Karthi promises thrills galore

The teaser of Karthi’s upcoming film Kaithi was released on Thursday.

The teaser opens with a cop (played by Narain) telling his colleague that the police will stay off the road on this particular night (for some unexplained reasons, which we will only know when we watch the film). He assures his colleagues that the number of crimes will hit a record high by morning.

The rest of the teaser focuses on the gangsters who are on the hunt for a person. We also see glimpses of Karthi driving a police vehicle while a handcuff is clinging onto his fist. It is safe to assume that he broke out of prison. Things get more wild with him engaging in a head-to-head battle with the goons.

Judging from the teaser, Karthi is playing a prisoner named Dilli. He sports a very unglamorous look for his character, who seems to be teeming with the thirst for vengeance. Or maybe simply he is a hardcore criminal, going about his usual business.

Kaithi, which is Tamil for ‘prisoner’, is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. In 2017, Lokesh made an impressive debut with Maanagaram, a thriller set in Chennai.

Karthi was last seen in romantic entertainer Dev. The film released during Valentine’s Day received a mixed response from the audience and critics. The actor is currently shooting for Malayalam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph’s family drama, in which he shares screen space with his real-life sister-in-law Jyothika.