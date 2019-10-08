Kaithi is an ambitious film: Karthi

The trailer of Karthi-starrer, Kaithi, which will hit the screens on Deepavali, alongside Bigil and Sangathamizhan, was launched on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, director Lokesh Kanagaraj thanked Karthi for believing in him. “I was doubtful about making a film without women characters, and Karthi’s confidence helped me in achieving this dream,” he said.

Lokesh extended his thanks to producer SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures. “I have made Kaithi without songs and a heroine. I thought it’s tough to break such stereotypes for a commercial film. Without Karthi and Prabhu, this film wouldn’t have been what it is today.”

SR Prabhu said post Maanagaram he wanted to team up with Lokesh. “He’s serious about filmmaking, which is inspiring. Also, Kaithi will be a localised version of Die Hard, and have lots of action sequences involved,” added Prabhu.

Karthi, on his behalf, said, Kaithi will be an inspiration for many. “We always talk about Kamal Haasan and the kinds of films he makes. Kaithi will be on those lines. It’s an ambitious project. While I was working as an assistant director, I had aspired to make a few films. Kaithi falls under that category.”

The Theeran Adhigaram Ondru actor spoke about his earlier film, Madras. “Though I played a lead role, I never knew the politics Ranjith discussed. Years later, I realised it was an important premise. Ever since I did Madras, I have been wanting to do similar films,” he said.

On a lighter note, Karthi added his wish of driving a lorry got fulfilled with Kaithi. “I’d not say I’m the hero, but one of the main characters. Kaithi is more of a multi-starrer,” he noted.

Kaithi, an action thriller, also has Ramana, Anjadhey-fame Naren and George Mariyaan, in pivotal roles. This prison break drama, shot in and around Tirunelveli and Chennai, has music by Sam CS, and camera work by Sathyan Sooryan.