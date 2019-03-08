Kaithi first look: Karthi promises an intense action thriller

Karthi on Friday released the first look poster of his upcoming film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj of Maanagaram fame. The film has been titled Kaithi, which is Tamil for ‘prisoner.’ The first look poster promises an intense drama.

“A full fledged action thriller. Happy to be working with a lot of good actors and technicians(sic),” Karthi wrote while releasing the poster.

In 2017, Lokesh made an impressive debut with Maanagaram, a thriller set in Chennai. The film received glowing reviews from fans and critics alike, and subsequently emerged as a box office hit.

Interestingly, Lokesh Kanagaraj had earlier revealed that there is no heroine in Kaithi for Karthi. The film also stars Narain, Dheena and George Mariyan among others.

Karthi was last seen in director Rajath Ravishankar’s romantic entertainer Dev. The film released on Valentine’s Day, receiving mixed response from the audience and critics.

Speculations are also rife that the star is also in talks with Malayalam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph for a family drama, in which he is likely to share screen space with his real-life sister-in-law Jyotika.