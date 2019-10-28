Kaithi box office collection Day 3: Karthi starrer holds strong against competition

Kaithi starring Karthi is already raking in big numbers at the box office. The film released alongside Vijay starrer Bigil but despite the competition, the two films have received excellent reviews and are both minting money at the box office.

The film has been written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. He recently took to Twitter and shared, “Thanx for the overwhelming response guys,.. loved every minute in sets and the entire process of making kaithi…will cherish this forever! Thank you once again prabu sir and karthi sir for the opportunity!..To answer all your txts and calls yes“ Dilli will be back”

Kaithi’s box office has also profited from its word of mouth publicity, as per trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

He recently shared the film’s collection on Twitter and wrote, “#Diwali Weekend #Chennai City New Releases Gross: 1. #Bigil – ₹ 5.26 Crs 2. #Kaithi – ₹ 1.07 Crs”

Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R gave the film 3.5 stars and called the film “a light and pacy action thriller that keeps you engaged.”

He wrote, “The characters in Kaithi are in a constant fight-or-flight mode. Lokesh forces them to choose between pain and pride. Surrender or resist. Self-preservation or the greater good. And these choices are made by everyday folks, who neither have the stomach, nor muscle to put up a fight against the dreaded criminals.”

“Lokesh is wise enough to know that nearly 2 hours 30 minutes of non-stop action showing criminals chasing cops is not enough to draw the audience into the narration. He knows high-voltage action extravaganza sans soul and substance is an exercise in futility. And that’s why he latches onto the sentiments that his characters have to offer,” he added.