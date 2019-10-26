Kaithi box office collection Day 1: Karthi film heading for a good start

Karthi starrer action thriller Kaithi faces competition from Vijay starrer sports action drama Bigil. The film is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Despite a clash, trade analysts expect both Kaithi and Bigil to perform well.

Narain and George Maryan also star in Kaithi.

Karthi earlier spoke to Indianexpress.com about the film. He said, “When the director (Lokesh Kanagaraj) approached me for the first time, he told me it was a small film. But, after hearing the narration, the opposite was the truth. It will be like Virumaandi (2004) and Die Hard (1988). The scope of the film is so big that Arnold Schwarzenegger can do this film. It is an out-and-out action film with a lot of massy elements.”

He added, “And the film is about the events that take place in four hours one night. When the story is set in the backdrop of night and travel, naturally there would be a lot of suspense elements. Because danger can strike from anywhere and one can’t predict it. I felt it had the potential of a huge action film. So I told the director to make the film on a big budget. And I also like my character a lot. He has spent 10 years in jail and he has a daughter that he has never seen. He doesn’t even know how she looks like. The film follows the obstacles that he faces before he could see his daughter. Whether or not he will see his daughter will be revealed in the climax.”

Kaithi, shot in and around Tirunelveli and Chennai, has music by Sam CS, and camera work by Sathyan Sooryan.