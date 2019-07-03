Kadaram Kondan trailer: Vikram promises non-stop action

The trailer of Kadaram Kondan was launched in Chennai on Thursday. Judging from the trailer, Kadaram Kondan seems like a no-nonsense actioner much like director Rajesh M Selva’s previous film Thoongaa Vanam, starring Kamal Haasan.

Akshara Haasan plays a pregnant woman, who is kidnapped because her husband may have something that the kidnappers want. It won’t be wrong to assume that the couple may be embroiled in an international conspiracy. Of course, a challenge of this scale and magnitude requires the service of a daring spy. Enter, Vikram, an expert assassin, with a resolutely unexpressive face. The body count piles up as the battle-hardened agent goes to work. We get many shots of non-stop action in the trailer as the seasoned killer takes the war to his enemies in Malaysia.

Watch the trailer of Vikram starrer Kadaram Kondan

Kadaram Kondan is bankrolled by Kamal’s Raajkamal Films International along with Trident Arts. After Sathyaraj’s Kadamai Kanniyam Kattupadu, Revathy’s Magalir Mattum, and R Madhavan’s Nala Damayanthi, it is the fourth film that Kamal Haasan is producing which will not star himself.

The film is expected to hit screens later this month.