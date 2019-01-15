Toggle Menu
Kadaram Kondan teaser: Chiyaan Vikram’s new avatar will bowl you overhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/tamil/kadaram-kondan-teaser-vikram-5538900/

Kadaram Kondan teaser: Chiyaan Vikram’s new avatar will bowl you over

Kadaram Kondan teaser: The teaser of actor Vikram’s 56th movie Kadaram Kondan is out. Directed by Rajesh M Selva, the movie also stars Akshara Haasan and Abi Hassan.

Kadaram Kondan movie
Kadaram Kondan teaser: Vikram starrer Kadaram Kondan is helmed by Rajesh M Selva.

The teaser of actor Vikram’s 56th movie Kadaram Kondan is out.

Sharing the teaser of Kadaram Kondan on Twitter, producers Raaj Kamal Films International wrote, “After all the wait, here’s our #KadaramKondanTeaser! ❤ https://youtu.be/qeNL9hktKG8 #ssssshhhhhhh #KadaramKondan #ChiyaanVikram @ikamalhaasan @tridentartsoffl @RajeshMSelva @SoundharyaRavi1 @aksharahaasan1 @GhibranOfficial @AbiHassan_ #SrinivasReddy @Cinemainmygenes @muzik247in”

The teaser introduces KK, an expert in safe-cracking. He is also said to be very intelligent. What follows is stunningly choreographed action sequences backed by an impressive background score. We also get glimpses of Akshara Haasan and Abi Hassan.

Watch Kadaram Kondan teaser:

The first look of Kadaram Kondan which was released last year went viral. The poster showed a heavily-built, tattooed and handcuffed Vikram sporting a funky hairstyle with wisps of smoke around him. Written and directed by Rajesh M Selva, the music of the film will be composed by Ghibran.

Kadaram Kondan is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan under his banner Raaj Kamal Films along with Trident Arts. It will star Kamal’s daughter Akshara Haasan and Naseer’s son Abi Hassan in pivotal roles.

Advertising

Vikram also has Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Dhruva Natchathiram and an ambitious project titled Mahavir Karna, helmed by Malayalam director RS Vimal, in the pipeline.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Makar Sankranthi and Pongal 2019: Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Jr NTR and Dulquer Salmaan wish their fans
2 Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga song Ishq Mitha: Anil and Sonam Kapoor rock the dance floor in the 'wedding song of the year'
3 Uri director Aditya Dhar: I knew Vicky was hungry and wanted to prove himself