Kadaram Kondan teaser: Chiyaan Vikram’s new avatar will bowl you over

The teaser of actor Vikram’s 56th movie Kadaram Kondan is out.

Advertising

Sharing the teaser of Kadaram Kondan on Twitter, producers Raaj Kamal Films International wrote, “After all the wait, here’s our #KadaramKondanTeaser! ❤ https://youtu.be/qeNL9hktKG8 #ssssshhhhhhh #KadaramKondan #ChiyaanVikram @ikamalhaasan @tridentartsoffl @RajeshMSelva @SoundharyaRavi1 @aksharahaasan1 @GhibranOfficial @AbiHassan_ #SrinivasReddy @Cinemainmygenes @muzik247in”

The teaser introduces KK, an expert in safe-cracking. He is also said to be very intelligent. What follows is stunningly choreographed action sequences backed by an impressive background score. We also get glimpses of Akshara Haasan and Abi Hassan.

Watch Kadaram Kondan teaser:

The first look of Kadaram Kondan which was released last year went viral. The poster showed a heavily-built, tattooed and handcuffed Vikram sporting a funky hairstyle with wisps of smoke around him. Written and directed by Rajesh M Selva, the music of the film will be composed by Ghibran.

Kadaram Kondan is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan under his banner Raaj Kamal Films along with Trident Arts. It will star Kamal’s daughter Akshara Haasan and Naseer’s son Abi Hassan in pivotal roles.

Advertising

Vikram also has Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Dhruva Natchathiram and an ambitious project titled Mahavir Karna, helmed by Malayalam director RS Vimal, in the pipeline.