Kadaram Kondan leaked online by Tamilrockers

Kadaram Kondan is the latest film to fall prey to Tamilrockers, the piracy website that has become a bane for film and TV producers. An action thriller directed by Rajesh Selva, Kadaram Kondan stars Vikram, Akshara Haasan and Abi Hassan in the lead roles.

Tamilrockers regularly leaks major films, TV shows and even web series and puts up the content as soon as it is released or aired. The quality is often high definition.

Indianexpress.com’s S Subhakeerthana gave it 3 stars. She wrote, “Though the run time of Kadaram Kondan is only 120 minutes, there are logical loopholes. In a highly-guarded place like Malaysia, how can a random guy enter a police station and continue to do whatever he wants? We don’t know who KK is. We just know he’s mysterious. Maybe, that’s what Vikram wanted? Perhaps, that’s a mystery which may never be told on screen? There’s a need to fill us in. But we are made to wait for long. Even KK isn’t a well-built character. We don’t get a fully-rounded backstory which resulted in his surroundings.”

“Of course, there are whistle-worthy moments in Kadaram Kondan set in Malaysia. What is it about films set in that place? Anyways, watch out for the scene where Vasu stitches up a deep cut in KK’s stomach without local anaesthesia and a swag KK lights up a cigar during the process,” Subhakeerthana added.

Tamilrockers’ website keeps changing its domain extension every single time, so it is hard to block every extension it comes up with. Even the blocked URLs can also be accessed through proxy servers.