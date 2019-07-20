Kadaram Kondan box office collection Day 1: Vikram-Akshara Haasan film to have a solid opening

Tamil action thriller Kadaram Kondan is expected to have a fine first day collection. The film is directed by Rajesh Selva and stars Vikram and Akshara Haasan in the lead.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “Here’s super positive feedback from the audience who got the edge of the seat experience first in #UAE last evening.Online Streaming Partner:

@SimplySouthApp @RKFI @tridentartsoffl @homescreenent #KadaramKondan #KKwithHomeScreen #KKFromToday #KKReviews #KadaramKondanReview.”

Jasmine, Vikas and Lena also star in Kadaram Kondan.

Kadaram Kondan received a positive review from Indianexpress.com’s S Subhakeerthana. She gave it 3 stars and wrote, “KK (Vikram) appears tough, but he is not as bad as you think he is. KK, who suffers from a gunshot wound, ends up in a hospital after getting knocked down by a car. Vasu (Abi Hassan), a clinical nurse, attends to KK. (Later, we are told KK was supposed to get picked up by his brother). How Vasu works with KK to save his pregnant wife Aatirah (Akshara Haasan) while avoiding the police forms the storyline. In the course of events, the couple is in a race against time, finding themselves in increasingly dangerous situations. There is an interdepartmental conflict simultaneously happening between two groups of officers inside the police headquarters.”

“In the beginning, Aatirah and Vasu pass off as a happy couple. Before Vasu leaves for work, he pampers her and makes sure he does everything for Aatirah. But somehow, I feel Abi Hassan wasn’t at ease. Though he sports ‘I’m quite the softie’ looks, he does things straight opposite in the film. After Vivegam, Kadaram Kondan is Akshara’s second Tamil film. She does remind me of Kamal Haasan in the scenes she breaks down. There are emotional scenes involving both, but they feel ‘off’,” she added.