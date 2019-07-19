Kadaram Kondan and Aadai movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Two much awaited Tamil films – Vikram starrer Kadaram Kondan and Amala Paul’s Aadai have finally hit the screens. While Kadaram Kondan has been touted to be a no-nonsense actioner much like director Rajesh M Selva’s previous film Thoongaa Vanam, Amala plays an adrenaline junkie, Kamini, in Aadai.

Kadaram Kondan also stars Akshara Haasan. It has been bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International along with Trident Arts. After Sathyaraj’s Kadamai Kanniyam Kattupadu, Revathy’s Magalir Mattum and R Madhavan’s Nala Damayanthi, it is the fourth film that Kamal is producing which will not star himself.

Talking about Kadaram Kondan, Vikram shared that he was confident the film would create a new set of audience for him. At the film’s trailer launch earlier this month, the actor said, “Kamal sir has a huge influence on my acting career and is one of the reasons I signed the film. I have been an ardent fan of his since my schooling. In particular, I have loved Nayakan and Vaazhve Maayam.”

Producer Kamal Haasan assured that his latest outing will be at par with international films. “Not everyone can pull off roles with panache and Vikram is one such actor who can be effortlessly stylish. He is the ultimate hero,” Kamal said.

Aadai, on the other hand, had been directed by Rathna Kumar of Meyaadha Maan fame. It also stars Bijili Ramesh, Vivek Prasanna and Sarithran in pivotal roles. Viji Subramaniyan of V Studios has produced the film and the music has been composed by singer-composer Pradeep Kumar and the band Oorka.

Aadai will also simultaneously release in Telugu.