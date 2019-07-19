Toggle Menu
Kadaram Kondan and Aadai movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Kadaram Kondan and Aadai movie review and release live upates: Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Kamal Haasan’s production venture Kadaram Kondan, starring Vikram and Akshara Haasan, and Amala Paul's Aadai, directed by Rathna Kumar.

Kadaram Kondan and Aadai release
Kadaram Kondan and Aadai movie review: It’s Vikram vs Amala Paul down south.

Two much awaited Tamil films – Vikram starrer Kadaram Kondan and Amala Paul’s Aadai have finally hit the screens. While Kadaram Kondan has been touted to be a no-nonsense actioner much like director Rajesh M Selva’s previous film Thoongaa Vanam, Amala plays an adrenaline junkie, Kamini, in Aadai.

Kadaram Kondan also stars Akshara Haasan. It has been bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International along with Trident Arts. After Sathyaraj’s Kadamai Kanniyam Kattupadu, Revathy’s Magalir Mattum and R Madhavan’s Nala Damayanthi, it is the fourth film that Kamal is producing which will not star himself.

Talking about Kadaram Kondan, Vikram shared that he was confident the film would create a new set of audience for him. At the film’s trailer launch earlier this month, the actor said, “Kamal sir has a huge influence on my acting career and is one of the reasons I signed the film. I have been an ardent fan of his since my schooling. In particular, I have loved Nayakan and Vaazhve Maayam.”

Producer Kamal Haasan assured that his latest outing will be at par with international films. “Not everyone can pull off roles with panache and Vikram is one such actor who can be effortlessly stylish. He is the ultimate hero,” Kamal said.

Aadai, on the other hand, had been directed by Rathna Kumar of Meyaadha Maan fame. It also stars Bijili Ramesh, Vivek Prasanna and Sarithran in pivotal roles. Viji Subramaniyan of V Studios has produced the film and the music has been composed by singer-composer Pradeep Kumar and the band Oorka.

Aadai will also simultaneously release in Telugu.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Vikram starrer Kadaram Kondan and Amala Paul's Aadai.

The trailer of Aadai had hinted that Amala Paul's unapologetic character feeds her desire for thrill by indulging in some crazy things, including wielding a chain-saw machine while dressed apparently as the female version of Joker.

During one of the promotional events, Amala had revealed how Aadai came to her when she was about to quit films. "Many filmmakers approached me with heroine-centric scripts, but nothing was interesting. Those were highly pretentious and I had no interest in signing them. Then, came the gutsy Aadai and I fell in love with its synopsis. I couldn’t believe the fact it was a Tamil film, besides someone was already on board as a producer," Amala said.

Speaking on working with director Rathna Kumar, Amala added, "When I met him, he had a thick beard and looked totally different. That’s why they say never judge a book by its cover. He is the ballsiest director I have ever met. He wanted me to be myself on the sets, and I was so relieved because half the directors want me to be ‘cute’. I hope he continues to direct more films in future with the same courage and conviction."

