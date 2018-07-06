Kadaikutty Singam trailer: Meet Karthi as Guna Singam, the farmer

Karthi’s Kadaikutty Singam has been certified ‘U’ by the Censor and is expected to hit the screens on July 13. Karthi’s Kadaikutty Singam has been certified ‘U’ by the Censor and is expected to hit the screens on July 13.

Think of whatever you can associate with a rural entertainer – festivals, a huge family, caste, familial rivalry and of course, a village henchman, Kadaikutty Singam’s trailer will have all of it. The trailer introduces the ‘Guna Singam’ of the village, Karthi. It also shows the huge family Karthi is part of. Sathyaraj has two wives, played by Bhanupriya and Viji Chandrasekhar. They, in turn, have five daughters together. However, it is quickly clarified that they aren’t a huge, happy family. We are also told about Sathyaraj’s desire – to gather the entire family for a group photograph.

Thankfully while the trailer tells us a lot, it doesn’t completely give away the film as some of the recent trailers have done. There are mentions of caste and the problems it creates for couples. There is the compulsory nod to Rekla or Jallikattu and the tip of the hat to farmers as well. But how does all of this come together? Is there a reason behind the multiple selfies in the trailer? Will Pandiraj surprise us or give us a reinvented version of the Kollywood village film?

Kadaikutty Singam has been certified ‘U’ by the Censor and is expected to hit the screens on July 13. The film is Suriya’s maiden collaboration with his brother Karthi. Kadaikutty Singam is produced under Suriya’s home production banner 2D Entertainment. The Telugu version of the film has been titled Chinnababu. It has Sayyeshaa paired against Karthi whereas Priya Bhavani Shankar plays a key role as well.

