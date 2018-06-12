Suriya and I will act together in a film very soon: Kadaikutty Singam actor Karthi

Karthi starrer Kadaikutty Singam is expected to hit the screens soon. Karthi starrer Kadaikutty Singam is expected to hit the screens soon.

Actor Karthi, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Kadaikutty Singam, has said that he will definitely act in a film with his brother Suriya in the near future. Speaking at the film’s audio launch, Karthi said, “I never imagined that I would act in Suriya’s production. This is the first time we have worked together. We will definitely act in a film together very soon.”

Kadaikutty Singam has been directed by Pandiraj and has a huge star cast comprising Sathyaraj, Bhanupriya, Sayyeshaa, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Soori and Viji Chandrashekar among others. “Pandiraj has created 28 characters for this film and I am surprised that each of them is very different. The film will inspire people in the cities to return to villages and take up farming,” said Karthi.

Suriya’s home production company 2D Entertainment is bankrolling the film. Speaking at the audio launch, Suriya remarked that Kadaikutty Singam is a film of honest and pure emotions. He said, “Several actors in the film have not used glycerin to cry. This is possible only if every actor has the same level of emotional attachment with the film. Pandiraj’s honest story has created a different level of involvement for actors and the team.”

Suriya also shared that producing a film with Sathyaraj in it was a sweet moment for the family. “Sathyaraja mama got sweets for Karthi and me with his first every payment in the film industry. Now, it is a moment of pride for us that Karthi is acting with him in our home production,” said Suriya.

Kadaikutty Singam has D.Imman in charge of music and is expected to hit the theatres soon.

