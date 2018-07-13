Five reasons to watch Kadaikutty Singam

Karthi has teamed up with National Award winning director Pandiaraj for Kadaikutty Singam. Karthi has teamed up with National Award winning director Pandiaraj for Kadaikutty Singam.

After a successful Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, Kaarthi is back with a rural drama. He has teamed up with National Award-winning director Pandiaraj for an out and out rural entertainer Kadaikutty Singam. Kadaikutty Singam will mark Karthi’s return to the village after Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai and H Vinoth’s Theeran Adhigaram Ondru.

Karthi

Playing Guna Singam, a proud farmer and the youngest of a huge family, the film will have Karthi flexing his acting muscles. The actor who made a mark with his previous rural-centric films like his debut Paruthiveeran is bound to give us an experience.

Supporting Cast:

Kadaikutty Singam’s huge family is filled with known names. Starting from senior, seasoned actors such as Sathyaraj, Bhanupriya, Viji Chandrasekhar, the cast also has younger names who have made a splash such as Sayyeshaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

Pandiraj

Pandiraj’s debut film Pasanga fetched him the National Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil and Screenplay. Since that flying start, the filmmaker has been consistent in churning out entertainers that place emotions and family at the centre. So Kadaikutty Singam could be a worthy addition to that list.

Rural drama

If you take one look at the film’s trailer, it is impossible to miss the rural festivities in the film. From Rekla race to a temple festival, Kadaikutty Singam’s visuals are rich and vibrant with the colours and sights of our villages.

Farmers’ cause:

In the run-up to its release, both Karthi and Pandiraj have pegged the film as an ode to the farmer. The makers have said that the film will make people return to their village. Even Karthi introduces himself as Guna Singam, the farmer.

