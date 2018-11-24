I know I am not a great actor: Vidaarth

Life hasn’t been a bed of roses for Vidaarth, who played Jyotika’s husband in last week’s release, Kaatrin Mozhi. Before making his debut in Tamil cinema as a lead with Mynaa, he appeared in minor roles in Dhanush’s Parattai Engira Azhagu Sundaram, Thiruvannamalai and Vijay’s Kuruvi.

“I am still a struggling actor, but I have the spirit to be in the game,” he said. Though Vidaarth admits his career has been a roller coaster ride, he remains confident and says he will continue to do films that he likes.

Excerpts from an interview:

Q. Somehow, I felt you weren’t comfortable playing Jyotika’s husband in Kaatrin Mozhi.

If you are talking about our onscreen chemistry, then you are right. Jyotika ma’am is a star, and I am nowhere near her. Though she made me comfortable on the sets, I was quite hesitant. And that has reflected in the film. Trust me, I was extremely conscious that I was cast opposite a brilliant actress. She kept insisting that I call her ‘Jo’, but I ended up calling her ‘ma’am’. You put her in any film, she stands out. Even in a Rajinikanth film, Chandramukhi, she stood out.

But hey, Kaatrin Mozhi isn’t Tumhari Sulu. There Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul had a few intimate scenes, but we couldn’t afford to have all that here. Jyotika ma’am has an image and we need to respect her boundaries.

Q. Be it Kuttrame Thandanai, Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu, Kurangu Bommai or Kodiveeran — most of your films have been unconventional.

I don’t think any of these films happened to me. I go out of my way to bag content-oriented films. I make sure I meet directors and discuss ideas with them. For instance, I had watched one of the short films of Manikandan and wanted to work with him. Eventually, we collaborated for Kuttrame Thandanai which fetched me an identity as a performer.

I believe that script is the backbone of any movie. When I listen to a story, I have never thought of myself as an actor, but I am clear about the kind of cinema I want to do. I have seen a lot of disappointments, and I have learned enough from them.

Q. You started off as a theatre artiste. Do you miss performing on the stage?

Absolutely. When I knocked at the doors of Koothu-p-pattarai, I knew I was going to be in safe hands. I would not have cemented my foundation as an actor if I wasn’t a theatre artiste. I learned everything there — the art of dialogue rendition, how to emote, and so on. In fact, the medium gave me confidence that I can do films. There was a time I thought I could never make it to cinema because I felt I didn’t have the looks of an actor. (Smiles)

Q. You said you were a struggling actor. But in Tamil cinema, a struggling actor can never pick films of their choice.

(Laughs) You are right. I have seen more failures and disappointments than success. For a star, the process works fast. They choose films they like the most and reject the average ones. For an actor like me, it doesn’t work that way. I wait and I zero in on films. A decade ago, say I had got 50 scripts, I would choose 3 of them. Now, I get five fantastic scripts, and everything seems doable. That’s the difference, and that’s what time does to you. When you go in search of opportunities, of course, people speak ill of you. But it doesn’t matter. What they think about me is immaterial. What I think about myself is more important. And that attitude has yielded me the right people.

Up next, I have signed another film with Dhananjayan (Kaatrin Mozhi producer), and it’s going to be a terrific film like Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu. It’s going to be important in our respective film careers.

Q. But being choosy, don’t you think you limit yourself from doing a variety of projects?

Not really. I watch a lot of world cinema, and I am a huge fan of Majid Majidi. I would have almost watched every film of his. Thanks to my dad’s friend Thirumagudam who introduced me to this fascinating world. But the problem is, I am not fluent with the English language and it takes a considerable amount of time to grasp dialogues etc. I have watched many English films without even knowing the director’s name. I am open to learning.

Q. Kaatrin Mozhi wasn’t the first film of yours with Jyotika.

Yes, I did a small role in Magalir Mattum. When director Bramma had approached me for a cameo, I said ‘yes’ without second thoughts because of Jyotika ma’am. My mother and wife like her so much and they were extremely thrilled when they knew I was going to share screen space with her. They couldn’t contain their happiness when the makers had signed me opposite Jo ma’am in Kaatrin Mozhi. (Smiles)

Q. Let’s discuss the influence of Tamil filmmakers on your choice of films.

I grew up watching Bharathiraaja’s films, and I was lucky to act with him in Kurangu Bommai. Often, he says, he can make even a stone perform, and that’s true. Also, I like Manikandan’s clarity as a director. He never oversells anything. An average actor like me needs an excellent director. (Pauses) Hey, for a fact, I know I am not a great actor. But I can get there slowly.

Q. Tell us about Vandi. How did you bag the film?

Rajeesh Bala, the director, has assisted Malayalam filmmaker Lal Jose. I loved the script because of its non-linear narration. I play a waiter in a restaurant and the story is about my quest for money to take care of my needs.

Q. Does a film’s failure affect you?

More than it affecting an actor, it affects technicians. Nobody wants to do a failed film on purpose. We all try. Sometimes, it works. Sometimes, it doesn’t. Enga amma oru dosai karugi sutta, avunga mosamana cook-a? Illaye. (Laughs) But every failure has taught me lessons. Critics raved about Kurangu Bommai and Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu. But how many people watched those films in theaters? What made them not buy tickets and appreciate those films? I don’t have answers to such questions. But I feel the team could have indulged in aggressive promotions. Kaatrin Mozhi became a success because of promotions. And the same applies to a small-budget film like Aruvi. How you package and promote your product is extremely important in today’s make-believe world.

Q. Those words come from a producer or an actor Vidaarth?

(Grins) I produce films that I believe in. I don’t think I can ever produce ‘loud’ films. Even someone said Kuttrame Thandanai would have done well in theaters if I had allowed a couple of songs or cinematic elements. But I didn’t want to.

Q. Is there something called a ‘dream role’ that you have in mind?

I would love to see myself in an action film. Adhukkunu, parandhu adikkara padam-la illa. (Laughs)