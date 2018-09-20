Kaatrin Mozhi teaser: Jyothika promises a lot of fun

Jyothika plays an ambitious housewife in Kaatrin Mozhi. Jyothika plays an ambitious housewife in Kaatrin Mozhi.

Actor Suriya on Thursday unveiled the teaser of his wife Jyothika’s upcoming movie Kaatrin Mozhi. “#Jo back in a full fun mode in #KaatrinMozhiTeaser … I am sure you will like it (sic),” the actor wrote while sharing the teaser on Twitter.

The teaser introduces us to housewife Vijayalakshmi who wants to become an RJ. The movie is the official remake of Bollywood hit Tumhari Sulu, starring Vidya Balan.

Director Radha Mohan has helmed the feel-good entertainer which tells the story of a woman who refuses to fit into the conventional mould of a housewife. It is also the director’s second film with Jyothika after super hit Mozhi (2007).

Kaatrin Mozhi has Vidharth playing the role of Vijayalakshmi’s husband. It marks actor Lakshmi Manchu’s debut in Tamil. She will be seen as the head of a radio channel.

“Couldn’t wait more for this…Watch out for the trailer of my tamil debut film #KaatrinMozhi releasing at 4pm today! Super excited to share the first glimpse along with #Jyotika and others…Stay tuned y’all! (sic),” tweeted Lakshmi earlier in the day.

Jyothika was last seen as a foul-mouthed police officer in director Bala’s Naachiyaar that released earlier this year. She is waiting for the release of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, which is her maiden film with director Mani Ratnam.

