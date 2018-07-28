Kaatrin Mozhi: Jyothika completes shooting for Tumhari Sulu remake

Jyothika playing Vidya Balan’s character in Tumhari Sulu’s Tamil remake, Kaatrin Mozhi. Jyothika playing Vidya Balan’s character in Tumhari Sulu’s Tamil remake, Kaatrin Mozhi.

There has been quite a lot of buzz around the Tamil remake of Tumhari Sulu, which has Jyothika playing Vidya Balan’s character. The actor completed shooting for the film on July 25 in one single schedule, without a break. On the last day of her shoot, Jyothika surprised the entire crew members by gifting them a silk saree, shirt, and dhoti. She also gifted the assistant directors as an acknowledgment of their impressive work. She also mentioned that Kaatrin Mozhi was one of the best teams she has worked with, thanking them for making the experience memorable for her.

The film went on the floor on June 4 and still has a couple of days more left to shoot with other artistes. The crew expects shooting to be wrapped up shortly and is planning for an October release during the holidays. The film has been shot in many locations of Chennai city and was edited online at the spot. Hence, the edited film is ready for dubbing, which is scheduled to commence on August 6.

Directed by Radhamohan, Kaatrin Mozhi will have Jyothika, Vidharth, Lakshmi Manchu Kumaravel, M.S.Bhaskar, Manobala, Uma Padmanabhan, Mohan Raman and many others. The film is produced by Dhananjayan. The film is also introducing the nephew of AR Rahman, AH Kashif as the music director. Kaatrin Mozhi is Jyothika’s second film with Radhamohan after the 2007 hit Mozhi. The title Kaatrin Mozhi is taken from one of the most popular songs from the 2007 film.

