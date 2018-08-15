Kaatrin Mozhi first look: On Independence Day, Jyothika gives ten commandments for women

Kaatrin Mozhi first look: The poster makes a serious point as well take a cheeky dig at the several ‘restrictions’ placed on women. Kaatrin Mozhi first look: The poster makes a serious point as well take a cheeky dig at the several ‘restrictions’ placed on women.

Did you know that there are ten commandments for women? Well, now you do. The makers of Kaatrin Mozhi, the Tamil remake of Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu, have released the first look from the film on the occasion of Independence Day. And the poster has Jyothika carrying a placard with 10 commandments that women should follow.

The poster makes a serious point as well take a cheeky dig at the several ‘restrictions’ placed on women. It starts off with things such as thou shall wear what you want’ and ‘thou shall eat first if you want’. It also addresses more serious issues such as ‘thou shall not turn the other cheek if your husband hits you’, ‘thou shall ask you husband to share household duties’ etc. The most interesting pointer, however, is ‘thou shall not say no when you mean yes’. It makes a fair point as women are constantly criticised of being inscrutable and playing hard to get. Why is it necessary? The poster also has a few points about how women can do what they love, earn, give and spend what they wish to, speak freely and also, importantly be fat if they want to. The poster makes an effective point about the several boundaries or expectations that society and women place on themselves.

See Jyothika starrer Kaatrin Mozhi’s first look here:

Tumhari Sulu is a story about a housewife who becomes a RJ and hosts a late-night show. While the film was celebrated for its sensibility, it was anchored by Vidya Balan. Tumhari Sulu made several subtle points about women empowerment. With Kaatrin Mozhi there seems to be a change of tone, so one can expect a different film.

Apart from Jyothika, Kaatrin Mozhi will star Vidharth and Lakshmi Manchu in important roles. The film is helmed by Radhamohan and will introduce AH Kaashif, the nephew of AR Rahman, as a music director. Kaatrin Mozhi is Radhamohan’s second film with Jyothika after their hit film Mozhi.

