Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal trailer: Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha promise an entertaining musical

The first trailer of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, featuring the top three Kollywood stars, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, is out. Right from the onset, the film appears to be an entertaining watch. Helmed by Vignesh Shivan, the movie features music by Anirudh Ravichander.

The over two-minute long trailer gives a sneak peek into the basic premise of the film, which revolves around the three central characters Khatija (Samantha), Kanmani (Nayanthara) and Rambo (Vijay). Rambo is in a relationship with both Khatija and Kanmani and even asks the two to marry him at the same time.

Towards the end of the trailer we also see the three stars recreating popular scenes from superhits like Titanic and Baahubali, but with a twist. Also, we get to see a glimpse of cricketer Sreesanth packing a few punches with Sethupathi.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal marks Vignesh Shivan’s second collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. He made his directorial debut in 2015 with Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which had Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The film has Nayanthara and Samantha sharing the screen for the first time.

Samantha shared the trailer on social media with the caption, “It’s here ♥️♥️♥️ #KRKtrailer #APRIL28.” As she posted the video, her fans appreciated it and said they are looking forward to the film’s release. One of the comments read, “Fun filled trailer 😂” Another wrote, “haha this is so so good ❤️”. “Loved you in every frame Sam 💟 Eagerly waiting for #kaathuvaakularendukadhal” read a comment on Samantha’s post.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal will hit the cinema halls on April 28 in Tamil and Telugu.