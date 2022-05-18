Samantha, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati starrer Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal gets OTT release date

Vignesh Shivan’s rom-com Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles, is set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar. It will start streaming on the platform from May 27 onwards.

Earlier this week, the makers shared a note in which they thanked the audience for making Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal a blockbuster. In the note, the makers wrote, “While the world is celebrating Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhl with love, we at Seven Screen Studio want to take this opportunity to thank the whole team involved in the making of KRK. Vignesh Shivan, the captain who is the core reason for this successful venture. Thank you for trusting us in transforming your beautiful vision on screen.”

The makers also thanked Vijay Sethupathi for his “stupendous display of talent on-screen”, Samantha Ruth Prabhu for “bringing a whole new dimension to Khatija” and Nayanthara for “being the anchor of KRK”.

On the day of the film’s release, director Vignesh Shivan penned a beautiful and heartwarming note for actor, girlfriend Nayanthara. “Thank you for being the pillar of strength in my life ! The pat on the back that u give me …. ! How much u r there for me !!! Everytime I have been low and clueless in my life ! The way u have stood by me .. made me take decisions and how much u have been there for me as a companion .. all this makes me and this film complete ! You are this film .. you are this success for me !!! Its all you and cos of you my Kanmani,” the note read.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal has managed to cross Rs 40 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office.

While the audience has lapped up the film, it did not receive positive reviews. Manoj Kumar R of indianexpress.com gave Kaathuvaakula Rendhu Kaadhal only two stars in his review.

“The latent nature of adult comedy in this movie is a big turn off. This film aims to play into the wild fantasies of a lovelorn man by subtly sexualising the leading ladies. But, it’s neither clean humour nor an outright adult comedy. It’s a mess. The main reason is Vignesh’s indecisiveness. He wants to keep the film safe for people to watch it with family. And at the same time, sprinkle it with just enough double meaning dialogues and scenes so that people get the hint,” a part of his review read.