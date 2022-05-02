Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal box office: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is ‘grateful’ as movie’s collection remains steady

Director Vignesh Shivan’s latest romantic comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is holding its ground well at the box office in Tamil Nadu, despite getting mixed reviews. The film, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is said to be recording an upward tick at the ticket windows.

Seven Screen Studio claimed that the fourth-day collection of the movie was bigger than its opening day. “Day 4>Day3>Day 1 in Box Office,” tweeted the production house on Sunday.

According to Cinetrak, the film’s four-day collection in Tamil Nadu is roughly around Rs 16 crore. And globally, the film is said to have added another Rs 4 crore to its collection.

“Extraordinary opening weekend for #KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal in TN with Day-4 being the highest among the 1st 4 days, today inspite of working day movie having very good Advance booking in A centres..,” tweeted Naganathan, an industry tracker.

“Grateful,” Samantha Ruth Prabhu tweeted, reacting to the reports of the film doing well commercially.

#CinetrakFlash Live Updates – #KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal Opening Weekend from tracked cinemas. THU – ₹4.28 crores

FRI – ₹3 crores

SAT – ₹4.13 crores

SUN – ₹4.68 crores Total – ₹16.10 Crore Actuals will be reported soon. #KRK pic.twitter.com/Vac4fbIovX — Cinetrak (@Cinetrak) May 2, 2022

Written and directed by Vignesh Shivan, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal tries to explore the idea of polygamy in modern times. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, however, failed to impress critics as many were incensed by the way the film propagates gender stereotypes.

Earlier in an interview, Vignesh claimed that he was kind of ignorant when it comes to subjects such as “sexism and feminism”.

“I just make movies to entertain. I faced backlash even with Paava Kadhaigal. For me, entertainment is the main goal, and I move the story towards that. Even when we write a song, the first priority is to make it a hit. 90 percent of my thoughts are about whether the scene is enjoyable. And other things come within the remaining 10 percent. I don’t know if I am mature enough to balance the fun (and social issues),” he had said.