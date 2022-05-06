Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal box office collections: Samantha, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara movie nears Rs 50 crore mark globally

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is emerging as a box office success in Tamil Nadu. Written and directed by Vignesh Shivan, the movie stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Even though the film opened to mixed reviews last week, it has found acceptance among a significant chunk of the moving going audience.

According to Cinetrak, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal has earned Rs 33 crore from domestic ticket sales in the last eight days. And the film is said to be fast nearing the Rs 50 crore mark globally.

The film faced a lot of criticism over its portrayal of gender stereotypes. The movie is a romantic comedy about an Average Joe, who manages to make two women who are way out of his league, played Samantha and Nayanthara, fall head over heels in love with him. What follows is an age-old competition of jealousy and possessiveness between two women, who want the same man. And the man, meanwhile, continues dating both of them at the same time.

In a 2-star review, indianexpress.com’s film critic Manoj Kumar R wrote, “There is no chemistry among Rambo, Kanmani and Khatija . It’s unclear why either Kanmani or Khatija would wish to be locked in a romanceless relationship with Rambo. He can’t even look into the eyes of these women properly while speaking with them. And he’s very bad at romance or romantic gestures that sweep a woman off her feet. And yet, Kanmani and Khatija compete against each other for Rambo’s affection.”