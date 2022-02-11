Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal teaser: Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara promise a fun love triangle

The teaser of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal was released on Friday. In the movie, Vijay Sethupathi plays a man, who is unable to choose the one between two beautiful women he’s dating.

The teaser begins with a teary-eyed Sethupathi’s Rambo standing in front of the two women he’s in love with. He tells them that they are special to him in the same way. And that he’s incomplete without both of them.

If the teaser is anything to go by, it seems Rambo manages to convince both Khatija (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) and Kanmani (Nayanthara) to settle down in a three-way relationship.

The romantic comedy is bankrolled by Lalit Kumar of 7 Screen Studios and director Vignesh Shivan’s home banner Rowdy Pictures.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal marks Vignesh Shivan’s second collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. He made his directorial debut in 2015 with Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which had Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The film went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of that year and Vignesh became a force to reckon with in the industry.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal will open in cinemas on April 28.