Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal first look: Meet Vijay Sethupathi’s Rambo and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Khatija

The makers of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal on Monday treated the audience to the first look of its cast. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Vignesh Shivan, boasts of a stellar cast with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara playing the lead roles. While Nayanthara’s first look is yet to be revealed, fans of Samantha and Sethupathi celebrated as their posters were shared on social media.

One of the posters features Sethupathi as Rambo. The actor shared the poster on his social media accounts. “R’anjankudi A’nbarasu M’urugesa B’oopathy O’hoondhiran #RAMBO,” he wrote. The poster sees Sethupathi in a serious avatar. Another poster of the film features Samantha. Samantha plays Khatija in the film. Her look has sure left fans intrigued.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal marks Vignesh Shivan’s second collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. He made his directorial debut in 2015 with Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which had Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The film went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of that year and Vignesh became a force to reckon with in the industry.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently finished shooting for her upcoming drama Shaakuntalam. As per reports, the actor is gearing up for Bollywood debut after making a mark with her first web series The Family Man 2.