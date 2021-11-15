scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 15, 2021
MUST READ

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal first look: Meet Vijay Sethupathi’s Rambo and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Khatija

The makers of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal on Monday shared first look of the film’s cast. The film features Vijay Sethupathi as Rambo, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen as Khatija.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 15, 2021 2:47:11 pm
Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal first lookApart from Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal stars Nayanthara in the lead role.

The makers of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal on Monday treated the audience to the first look of its cast. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Vignesh Shivan, boasts of a stellar cast with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara playing the lead roles. While Nayanthara’s first look is yet to be revealed, fans of Samantha and Sethupathi celebrated as their posters were shared on social media.

One of the posters features Sethupathi as Rambo. The actor shared the poster on his social media accounts. “R’anjankudi A’nbarasu M’urugesa B’oopathy O’hoondhiran #RAMBO,” he wrote. The poster sees Sethupathi in a serious avatar. Another poster of the film features Samantha. Samantha plays Khatija in the film. Her look has sure left fans intrigued.

ALSO READ |Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara recreate Kamal Haasan’s Valayosai song for Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Watch

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal marks Vignesh Shivan’s second collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. He made his directorial debut in 2015 with Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which had Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The film went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of that year and Vignesh became a force to reckon with in the industry.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently finished shooting for her upcoming drama Shaakuntalam. As per reports, the actor is gearing up for Bollywood debut after making a mark with her first web series The Family Man 2.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Sonakshi Sinha, Rhea Chakraborty, Shilpa Shetty, 13 celebrity photos
Sonakshi Sinha, Rhea Chakraborty, Shilpa Shetty: 13 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Nov 15: Latest News

Advertisement