Kaappaan trailer: Suriya-KV Anand promises a thrilling potboiler

Suriya on Wednesday released the theatrical trailer of his upcoming film Kaappaan (Protector). The film is his third collaboration with cinematographer-turned-director KV Anand after Ayan (2009) and Maattrraan (2012).

Advertising

Suriya seems to play the role of a globetrotting daredevil, who has a fetish for relentlessly changing costumes to mask his true identity. It reads like a concise synopsis of Ayan, right? In the 2009 film, he had played an intelligent smuggler, who was in the business for, uh, the kick of it. Simply put, he was in conflict with the laws of various countries in that film. In this film, he’s on the right side of the law.

Suriya plays a member of the Special Protection Group, one of the country’s top security forces tasked with the responsibility of protecting powerful personalities, including the Prime Minister. Going by the trailer, he seems to go above and beyond to deliver his sworn duty as a protector. Surprisingly, however, in the trailer, we don’t see him around guarding the Prime Minister, played by Mohanlal, which technically is his primary duty. He seems to spend most of his on-duty time playing a lover-boy, masdquering as a farmer and whatnot. Probably, he is collecting crucial security intelligence. Also, writing a lead SPC officer with an impeccable acting talent allows Anand to meet the textbook requirements of a commercial film.

However, one thing we can be assured of going into a KV Anand film is, we are very unlikely to encounter a dull moment on the big screen. And it is all that Suriya wants at the moment to make a comeback as his previous film, NGK, which was directed by Selvaraghavan, tanked at the box office.

Anand has put together a solid ensemble including Suriya, Mohanlal, Arya, Sayyeshaa and Boman Irani among others.

Kaappaan is set to hit the screens on September 20.