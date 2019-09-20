Kaappaan movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on Suriya

Kaappaan, which is Tamil for ‘protector’, has hit screens worldwide today amid a lot of expectations. Starring Suriya in the lead role, the film is written and directed by ace filmmaker KV Anand. The Telugu version of the film titled Bandobast also hit the screens today. The combined screen count of Tamil and Telugu versions is pegged at more than 3,500 screens.
A lot is riding on this film as it may give the much-needed break to Suriya. The performance of Suriya’s last two films (Thaanaa Serndha Koottam and NGK) did not live up to the expectations at the box office. And his third collaboration with Anand is expected to help the actor bounce back from the rough patch.
KV Anand made everyone in the industry sit up and take notice of his work after Ayan, which is one of the biggest hits in Suriya’s career. After the 2009 runway hit, the actor-director duo collaborated for Maattrraan, which saw Suriya play the role of conjoined twins.
Anand has put together a solid star cast for his latest outing with Suriya. The film stars Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in one of the key roles. The Pulimurugan star has played the role of the Prime Minister of India in the film that follows the scarifies and risks that members of the Special Protection Group (SPG) take guarding very important politicians and bureaucrats.
'Brilliant performance by Suriya'
@itisannamalai wrote on Twitter, “#Kaappaan Good effort from @anavenkat & @LycaProductions to give a Action drama Thriller and @Suriya_offl performance was brilliant👌🔥 @Mohanlal adds huge advantage to movie in his extended cameo✌👏 ▶on the whole #Kaappaan Gives a okayish feel ◀ #KaappaanFDFS #suriya”.
'Clumsy screenplay'
@aravinddgreat tweeted, “#Kaappaan okaish movie, poor execution, clumsy screenplay, below average songs, bgm . @Suriya_offl one man show, arya okay , mohanlal gud, (2/5)”.
Archana hopes Kaappaan dominates box office
AGS Entertainment’s Archana Kalpathy took to Twitter to wish the Kaappan team good luck. She tweeted, “All the very best @LycaProductions @anavenkat sir and cast and crew of #Kaappaan for a great outing at the boxoffice today 😊”.
'Good commercial movie'
User @lakshman273 tweeted, “#KaappaanFDFS #காப்பான்திருவிழாஆரம்பம் Loved the movie🤩🔥Stylish commercial entertainer! @Suriya_offl looked 😍 throughout! Second half was soooo good! 🤘🔥 Great commercial movie @anavenkat 👏 @LycaProductions #Kaappaan @rajsekarpandian”.
Director Pandiraj wishes luck to the entire team of Kaappaan
Director Pandiraj of Pasanga-fame tweeted, “#KaappaanFromToday Wish you all the best to whole team... Have a grand success 👍💐 @Suriya_offl sir @anavenkat sir @Mohanlal sir @thondankani Annan @arya_offl bro @sayyeshaa & @LycaProductions”.
Director Arun Vaidyanathan wishes Kaappaan Team
Achchamundu! Achchamundu! director Arun Vaidyanathan wished Suriya and Kaappaan team luck. “All the best to fantastic person, super actor @Suriya_offl sir and #KVAnand sir....my all time favorite Lalettan @Mohanlal, brother @arya_offl ...for a super duper success with #KAAPPAAN!!!," he tweeted.
Actor Karthi wishes Suriya luck
Actor Karthi took to Twitter to wish his older brother, Suriya and fans. “Wishing the very best for Anna and fans! Waiting to watch the magnificent cast in this huge film!! Good luck to @Mohanlal sir @arya_offl @anavenkat and @LycaProductions #Kaappaan #releasingtoday”.