Kaappaan movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on Suriya

Kaappaan, which is Tamil for ‘protector’, has hit screens worldwide today amid a lot of expectations. Starring Suriya in the lead role, the film is written and directed by ace filmmaker KV Anand. The Telugu version of the film titled Bandobast also hit the screens today. The combined screen count of Tamil and Telugu versions is pegged at more than 3,500 screens.

A lot is riding on this film as it may give the much-needed break to Suriya. The performance of Suriya’s last two films (Thaanaa Serndha Koottam and NGK) did not live up to the expectations at the box office. And his third collaboration with Anand is expected to help the actor bounce back from the rough patch.

KV Anand made everyone in the industry sit up and take notice of his work after Ayan, which is one of the biggest hits in Suriya’s career. After the 2009 runway hit, the actor-director duo collaborated for Maattrraan, which saw Suriya play the role of conjoined twins.

Anand has put together a solid star cast for his latest outing with Suriya. The film stars Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in one of the key roles. The Pulimurugan star has played the role of the Prime Minister of India in the film that follows the scarifies and risks that members of the Special Protection Group (SPG) take guarding very important politicians and bureaucrats.