Kaappaan leaked online by Tamilrockers

Suriya’s action thriller Kaappaan has found its way to Tamilrockers. The KV Anand directorial also stars Mohanlal, Arya and Sayyeshaa.

Tamilrockers regularly leaks major films, TV shows and even web series and puts up the content as soon as it is released or aired. The quality is often high definition. The website keeps changing its domain extension every single time, so it is hard to block every extension it comes up with. Even the blocked URLs can also be accessed through proxy servers.

Director KV Anand recently spoke to Indianexpress.com about Kaappaan. He said, “I am quite laid back when it comes to filmmaking. All I want is to sustain the interest of my audience and tell them a fantastic story with an honest approach. Though I did two films with Suriya, they were different from each other. Every time, I set out to make a film, I challenge myself that I cater to all sections of the audience. The same happened with Kaappaan. It wasn’t an easy film to make. The script demanded Suriya and I realise pulling off a film like Kaappaan is a huge responsibility.”

He added, “Suriya never oversells his performance. He understands every little detail that goes into the script. I see him work and improvise on his characters constantly in front of the mirror. He is apt as an SPG commando, and so is Mohanlal, who plays the Prime Minister in Kaappaan. As for Lalettan, he is a realistic actor. No matter where he is in the frame, he gives perfect shots.”

Kaappaan, meanwhile, opened on Friday to poor reviews. Indianexpress.com’s Subhakeerthana wrote in her review, “We never truly get a sense of why things happen the way it happens on the screen. If you are there for Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, you are in for some serious heartbreak, trust me. Even a fine actor of his stature gets lost in a sloppily-structured film.”