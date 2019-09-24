Kaappaan box office collection: Suriya starrer grosses Rs 50 crore worldwide

Kaappaan has collected over Rs 50 crore at the worldwide box office in its opening weekend. Written and directed by KV Anand, the film stars Suriya and Mohanlal in the lead roles.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala posted the movie’s box office figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#Kaappaan / #Bandobast has grossed approx. ₹ 50+ Crs at the WW Box Office, for the 3-day Opening Weekend..”.

Kaappaan also stars Arya, Sayyesha, Boman Irani and Samuthirakani among others. The film marked the third collaboration of Suriya and KV Anand after Ayan and Maattrraan. Despite the hype, the film opened to largely negative reviews.

Indianexpress.com’s Subhakeerthana gave the film one star. In her review, Subhakeerthana wrote, “The characters in Kaappaan barely does anything meaningful. Of course, the film has the must-haves of a commercial outing: stunts, cheesy comedy and misplaced romance.”

She added, “Another problem with Kaappaan is it totally lacks dramatic tension. After a point, it is numbing to prepare for yet another situation orchestrated for the director’s convenience. The film’s narrative is insincere and defies logic. KV Anand fills his film with props, in his never-ending endeavour to create that elusive surreal ambience. But the film has artificiality written all over.”