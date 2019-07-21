Kaappaan audio launch LIVE UPDATES

Kaappaan, directed by KV Anand, is 37th project of Suriya, who was last seen in Selvaraghavan’s NGK. KV Anand and Suriya have earlier worked on Ayyan and Maattran. While the former was a blockbuster, the latter was a box-office dud.

In Kaappaan, Suriya shares screen space with Mohanlal for the first time. From the teaser that was released in April, we understand the Malayalam superstar plays the Prime Minister of India and Suriya will be seen as a special agent.

Kaappaan boasts of an ensemble star cast that includes Boman Irani, Sayyeshaa, Arya and Samuthirakani.

Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, this Suriya-starrer has music by Harris Jayaraj and cinematography by Abhinandan Ramanujam.

Superstar Rajinikanth, director Shankar and lyricist Vairamuthu are also expected to grace the audio launch of Kaappaan.

According to sources, the film may release on August 30.