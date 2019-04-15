Suriya’s Kaapaan to release on August 30

After releasing the teaser of Kaapaan on Sunday, Lyca Productions, who are bankrolling the film, announced that the Suriya starrer is all set to release on August 30, 2019.

“Thank you for the Fantastic response for the #Kaappaan Teaser 🔥🔥🔥 We are thrilled to announce #Kaappaan release date – 30.08.2019 😎😎#KaappaanFromAug30 #KaappaanThisAug Get ready 😍😍😍 @anavenkat @Suriya_offl @Mohanlal @bomanirani @Jharrisjayaraj @arya_offl @sayyeshaa,” Lyca Productions tweeted.

After Ayan and Maattrraan, Kaapaan will mark the third collaboration between actor Suriya and director KV Anand. The film also stars Mohanlal, Boman Irani, Arya and Sayyeshaa. Music director Harris Jayraj has composed the tunes for the film. The technical crew also includes cinematographer Abhinandan Ramanujam and editor Anthony.

Suriya is currently one of the busiest actors in Kollywood and has many projects in his kitty. He is awaiting the release of one of the most anticipated Kollywood films of the year, NGK, where he has teamed up with ace director Selvaraghavan. The actor recently revealed the title and first look of his film with director Sudha Kongara. The projects has been titled Soorarai Pottru. There are speculations that Suriya will start working with director Hari in the latter half of this year. The duo is known for the popular Singam franchise.