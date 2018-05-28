Kaala new trailer: Meet Rajinikanth, the playful gangster

Rajinikanth’s Kaala new trailer has landed. Rajinikanth’s Kaala new trailer has landed.

On Monday, Dhanush dropped the much-awaited trailer of the Superstar Rajinikanth’s next film titled Kaala. The actor, who is producing the Pa Ranjith directorial, wrote on Twitter, “ITS FINALLY TIME, #THEKINGARRIVES in style!

Presenting to you, our Superstar Rajinikanth’s, much anticipated #KAALATrailer. #KingKariKAALAnTrailer #Kaala #காலா #కాలా #कालाकरिकालन JUNE 7 TH WORLDWIDE RELEASE.”

There seems to be a special reason why the filmmakers sprung this surprise for the fans. Exactly seven years ago today, Rajinikanth was flown out to Singapore to treat his deteriorating health.

“#28thMay2011 was that day… I’ll never forget !! The day we took Appa to Singapore for his health treatment … Gods grace we returned days later with him back in good health, thanks to all your prayers & good wishes .. Today 7 years later this is for your love(sic),” reacted Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya Rajnikanth to Dhanush’s ad hoc announcement about the trailer launch.

The trailer promises Kaala to be everything and more that fans expect from a Rajinikanth film. While the first teaser trailer gave us the gangster-activist side of Kaala, the latest promo sheds light on the playboy side of him. He is married to Selvi (Eswari Rao), with whom he has raised a large family, but he unabashedly purses his other romantic interest, Zareena (Huma Qureshi).

Rajinikanth’s playful approach to a gangster character like Kaala stands out in the trailer. When things get serious, he rolls up his sleeves and launches the bad guys into the air with one punch at a time.

The main conflict of the film seems to arise from Harinath Desai’s (Nana Patekar) efforts to encroach on Dharavi, which is under Kaala’s watch.

The film is director Pa Ranjith’s second consecutive outing with Rajinikanth after 2016’s Kabali. Dhanush has produced Kaala, which will hit the screens worldwide on June 7.

