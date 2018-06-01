Kaala’s new teasers show Rajinikanth is a loving husband, vibrant gangster

Rajinikanth’s Kaala will hit the screens on June 7. Rajinikanth’s Kaala will hit the screens on June 7.

With just days left for the release of Superstar Rajinikanth’s much-awaited gangster drama Kaala, a couple of new teasers were released on Friday, and the new promos make a few things clear. Well, almost.

“I am her world. Just me alone,” says an overwhelmed Kaala in the song promo titled Kannamma. And again, we can hear him saying, “She is my god.” He stresses, “My household deity.” The ‘She’ Kaala is referring to is presumably not Zareena (Huma Qureshi). It is his wife Selvi (Eswari Rao). We get a glimpse of Kaala’s uncompromising faith and devotion to his wife, with whom he has raised a large family. This is a complete opposite of what we presumed about Kaala’s character after the second trailer released earlier this week.

The earlier trailer suggested Kaala might be a playboy. It doesn’t seem to be the case. Zareena, however, has clearly fallen for the ageing don and his swag. And we can understand why.

Another promo shows the vibrant and violent side of Kaala. In other words, the fun side of him. In the promo, we get to see him groove to some foot-thumping folk music, sending people into the air with a twirl of his mustache, and destroying his enemies.

Director Pa Ranjith’s seems to have brought the old Rajinikanth back to the big screen. The Rajinikanth we have been longing to see since Padayappa (1999).

Kaala will hit the screens on June 7.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd