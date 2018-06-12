Kaala box office: Rajinikanth and Nana Patekar starrer crosses the Rs 100 crore mark

Kaala box office collection: Rajinikanth starrer Kaala hit screens on June 7. Kaala box office collection: Rajinikanth starrer Kaala hit screens on June 7.

While Kaala has spurred intense debates and discussions over its politics, the film’s box-office collections seem to be unaffected. According to Andhra Box Office, Kaala has earned a gross of Rs. 112.2 crore across the world.

Kaala has earned a gross of Rs 72.7 crore in India, predictably led by Tamil Nadu. The film has earned Rs 44.8 crore in the state which is Rajinikanth’s biggest earning centre. Notably, the film has earned Rs 8.3 crore in Karnataka, where Rajini grew up before his entry to films. The number is significant as Kaala met with protests from pro-Kannadiga groups due to Rajinikanth’s comments on the Cauvery water sharing deal. The backlash had led to a one day delay in the film’s release in Karnataka. Kaala has earned Rs 4 crores in Kerala, Rs 6.5 crore in AP and Nizam and Rs 4.6 crore in the rest of India. The film was reported to have one of the lowest openings for a Rajinikanth film. However, the predominant positive word-of-mouth has helped the film solidify its box office position.

Apart from Rajinikanth, Kaala also stars Nana Patekar, Easwari Rao, Huma Qureshi, Samuthirakani, Pankaj Tripathi and Anjali Patil amid others. The film has been presented by Dhanush’s Wunderbar films and Lyca Productions.

