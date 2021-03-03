Kaadan trailer: Rana Daggubati fights humans invading the homes of wild animals

The trailer of the upcoming multilingual film, Kaadan was released on Wednesday, coinciding with World Wildlife Day. Written and directed by Prabhu Solomon, Kaadan was simultaneously shot in Telugu as Aranya and in Hindi as Haathi Mere Saathi.

The film stars Rana Daggubati in the lead as a conservationist, who leads a war against powerful men, aimed at plundering the wealth of the forests for their narrow gains. Judging by the trailer which is little over three minutes, the film seems to be as dense as a rain forest. It seems like a complex narrative of corporate greed and political power that undermines the rights of wildlife.

Rana Daggubati seems to have really stepped out of his comfort zone to play a unique role of a man, who seems to find it easy to connect with wild animals than with fellow human beings. Similar to his previous films, Solomon has again tried to explore the diverse culture of the indigenous tribes of forests and the need for protecting them from outside invaders.

It is worth noting that this film director Solomon’s third movie revolving around forests and wild animals. He caught his major break with Mynaa in 2010. The story about star-crossed lovers was majorly set in dense forests in and around Tamil Nadu and Kerala. And in 2012, he made Kumki, which revolved around the relationship between a mahout and an elephant.

Kaadan also stars Zoya Hussain, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Vishnu Vishal and Pulkit Samrat in the lead roles.

Kaadan will simultaneously release in Telugu and Hindi on March 26.