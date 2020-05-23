Ka Pae Ranasingam teaser: Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh shine in this intense drama

Ka Pae Ranasingam features Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh in lead roles. Ka Pae Ranasingam features Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh in lead roles.

The teaser of the upcoming movie, Ka Pae Ranasingam, is out. Directed by Virumand, the film was supposed to hit the screens in January this year but has since been delayed.

Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh in lead roles, Ka Pae Ranasingam highlights the plight of helpless village dwellers against those in power. The movie especially focuses on land-grabbing and the power dynamics between the underprivileged, the government and the powerful rich people.

Watch the teaser of Ka Pae Ranasingam here:

In a voiceover, you can hear Vijay Sethupathi’s voice saying, “After caste and religion, politics of the world revolves around air and water.” Aishwarya Rajesh, who plays the role of Sethupathi’s wife, also makes a strong impression in the teaser as she goes from pillar to post to fight for her rights.

Ka Pae Ranasingam marks the fourth collaboration of Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh after Rummy, Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and Dharma Durai.

Bankrolled by Kotapadi J Rajesh under the banner KJR Studios, the movie also features journalist Rangaraj Pandey, Yogi Babu, Vela Ramamoorthy, Samuthirakani, and Poo Ram in pivotal roles.

Apart from Ka Pae Ranasingam, Vijay Sethupathi is awaiting the release of the highly anticipated film Master, starring Vijay. The movie was set to hit the screens this April but had to be put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

