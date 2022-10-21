K Bhagyaraj-Ambika’s Super Senior Heroes is now available on Netflix

The directorial debut of actor and stand-up comedian Karthik Kumar, Super Senior Heroes released on Netflix today. The film stars K Bhagyaraj, Chinni Jayanth, Manobala, Kavithalaya Krishnan, Ambika and Pandiarajan.

Bhagyaraj’s character is a widower who discovers a new purpose in life after his grandson pays him a visit. Super Senior Heroes revolves around senior citizens who use the legal system to live up to the expectations of their grandchildren. It is interesting to note that actors Bhagyaraj and Ambika earlier shared screen space in the popular 1981 Tamil film Andha 7 Naatkal.

Get your superhero costumes on. We’re going crime fighting!💥 Super Senior Heroes is now streaming on Netflix.#SuperSeniorHeroes pic.twitter.com/GWfKd7CjZO — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) October 21, 2022

Talking about the film, director Karthik Kumar said, “I grew up watching films of veterans like Bhagyaraj sir and Ambika ma’am and was always inspired by their acting and dedication to art. Even after so many years, they have the same energy and enthusiasm for acting and that is reflected on the screen as well. After the initial premiere on Sun TV, I have received many positive responses from the audience and I hope more people will enjoy it when it is released on Netflix.”

Super Senior Heroes is currently streaming on Netflix.