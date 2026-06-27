Veteran Tamil filmmaker, writer K Bhagyaraj dies at 73

K Bhagyaraj, the veteran Tamil director, actor and writer, passed away in Chennai on Saturday due to a heart attack. He was 73.

He is survived by his wife, former actress Poornima Bhagyaraj, along with their two children, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj. He had stayed publicly active right up until his final days, having been present at the Goa wedding of actor-politician Khushbu Sundar’s daughter just days before he died.

Over a career spanning decades, he introduced actors Urvashi and Kalpana to Tamil cinema, and was known for films including Mundhanai Mudichu, Chinna Veedu, Darling Darling Darling, Sundara Kandam and Enga Chinna Rasa. As a filmmaker, he was known for his humour with socially relevant themes, carving a niche in Tamil cinema.

Long before he became one of the defining voices of Tamil cinema in the 1980s, Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj was a college dropout from Coimbatore. It was an unlikely starting point for a man who would go on to write, direct, act in and occasionally even score the music for some of the most commercially successful Tamil films of his era.

Born in 1953, Bhagyaraj grew up admiring two very different screen icons, MG Ramachandran and Rajesh Khanna, an influence that would echo through his own career in unexpected ways decades later. Drawn to the world of cinema, he moved to Madras and began working as an assistant to directors G Ramakrishnan and Bharathiraja, taking on small, fleeting roles as a junior artist, often with no more than a few minutes of screen time, in films like 16 Vayathinile in 1977 and Sigappu Rojakkal the following year. It was during this period that his real talent began to surface, not in front of the camera but on the page, as he wrote scripts for Bharathiraja’s Kizhake Pogum Rayil and, a few years later, Tik Tik Tik.

He stepped into direction with Suvarilladha Chiththirangal in 1979, the same year he also made his debut as a leading man in Puthiya Vaarpugal, a film that earned him the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Dialogue Writer and signalled the start of an unusually self-contained career.

From there, Bhagyaraj carved out a rare niche for himself as what is often described as an actor-auteur, frequently writing, directing and starring in the same film, a combination few others in the industry attempted with the same consistency. His scripts were known for being elaborate and witty, often laced with double entendre, built around socially rooted, everyday situations rather than grand spectacle.

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On screen, he typically played the ordinary, slightly underdog figure, armed with an ironic sense of humour and a kind of self-effacing charm that audiences, particularly women and family viewers, responded to strongly. He traced the roots of his comic style to simply observing the conversations of his sisters and aunts at home.

His breakout came in 1983 with Mundhanai Mudichu, which he wrote, directed and starred in, winning him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in Tamil and introducing actress Urvashi to Tamil cinema. The film’s success crossed language lines when it was remade in Hindi as Masterji starring Rajesh Khanna, the same actor he had idolised growing up, turning Bhagyaraj into a recognised name well beyond Tamil Nadu.

He went on to introduce another future star, Kalpana, Urvashi’s elder sister, through Chinna Veedu in 1985. Several more of his Tamil hits found their way into Hindi cinema over the years. When Rajesh Khanna had to step away from the Hindi remake of Bharathiraja’s Oru Kaidhiyin Diary due to date issues, Bhagyaraj directed the film himself instead with Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, releasing it as Aakhree Raasta in 1986.

Following the death of his idol MG Ramachandran in 1987, who had reportedly once called Bhagyaraj his cinematic heir, Bhagyaraj came up with the idea of repurposing unfinished footage from MGR’s incomplete 1977 film Anna Nee En Deivam to build Avasara Police 100 in 1990, casting himself in the lead. Through the 1990s, he gradually shifted toward accepting more straightforward acting roles in films written and directed by others, appearing in hits like Rudhra, Amma Vanthachu and Suyamvaram, even as he continued to make his own directorial ventures, including Sundara Kandam and Raasukutti, both of which were later remade in Hindi as Andaz and Raja Babu respectively.

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His personal life carried its own share of both joy and tragedy. He was first married to actress Praveena in 1981, who passed away from complications related to jaundice in 1983. He remarried in 1984, to actress Poornima Jayaram, his co-star in Darling Darling Darling, and the couple had two children, daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj, who went on to act in films of her own including Parijatham, and son Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, who followed his father into acting as well.

For an industry now dominated by large-scale, effects-driven storytelling, Bhagyaraj’s career stands as an example from a very different era of Tamil cinema, one built on a single writer-director-actor’s ability to find comedy and pathos in the lives of ordinary people.