K Bhagyaraj death updates: Chiranjeevi is ‘shocked, heartbroken’ after Tamil filmmaker’s death

Veteran filmmaker K Bhagyaraj dies at 73.

Veteran Tamil filmmaker, actor and writer K Bhagyaraj died on Saturday in Chennai due to a heart attack. He was 73.

He began his film career as an assistant to director Bharathiraja, taking on brief junior artist roles in films like 16 Vayathinile before writing scripts for Bharathiraja’s Kizhake Pogum Rayil and Tik Tik Tik. He made his directorial debut with Suvarilladha Chiththirangal in 1979.

Story continues below this ad Bhagyaraj went on to carve out a rare niche as an actor-auteur, frequently writing, directing and starring in his own films. His work was known for elaborate, witty scripts laced with double entendre and rooted in everyday social situations, with Bhagyaraj himself often playing a self-effacing underdog character. His breakout came with Mundhanai Mudichu in 1983, which won him the Filmfare Best Actor award and introduced actress Urvashi to Tamil cinema. The film was remade in Hindi as Masterji. He later introduced Urvashi’s sister Kalpana through Chinna Veedu in 1985, and several of his hits, including Andha 7 Naatkal and Thooral Ninnu Pochchu, were remade in Hindi. He was first married to actress Praveena, who died in 1983, and later to actress Poornima Jayaram, with whom he had two children, Saranya and Shanthanu, both of whom acted in films. He remained active in recent years, taking roles in Kanithan, Thupparivaalan and Ponmagal Vandhal, and received the SIIMA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014. Live Updates Jun 27, 2026 12:18 PM IST K. Bhagyaraj death update: Vishal calls him 'king of screenplay' Actor Vishal shared a note on social media. "Shocking to hear the news of the sudden demise of the legendary filmmaker and the man who was called the king of screenplay in India, K. Bhagyaraj sir. Unable to believe or digest this as I write this down. Losing a legendary, iconic filmmaker in such a short span is a huge blow to all in our fraternity. May his soul rest in peace," Vishal wrote. Jun 27, 2026 12:12 PM IST K Bhagyaraj death updates: Director Ajay Gnanamuthu calls filmmaker's death 'heartbreaking' Director Ajay R. Gnanamuthu has shared his condolences on social media, joining the growing list of Tamil film industry figures mourning Bhagyaraj's death. "Shocking and heartbreaking. Rest in peace dear legend Bhagyaraj sir. Your writing, your films and your unforgettable performances will live on forever!! Heartfelt condolences," Gnanamuthu wrote. Jun 27, 2026 12:05 PM IST K Bhagyaraj death updates: Raghava Lawrence pays tribute, calls it 'great loss' Director and actor Raghava Lawrence has shared his condolences on the passing of K. Bhagyaraj, calling his contribution to cinema unforgettable. "Deeply saddened by the demise of Director Bakyaraj Sir. His contribution to cinema is unforgettable, and his work has inspired generations. This is a great loss to the film industry. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace," Lawrence wrote. Jun 27, 2026 12:00 PM IST K Bhagyaraj death updates: Actor Venkatesh mourns K Bhagyaraj Telugu star Venkatesh has paid tribute to K. Bhagyaraj, writing: "Deeply saddened by the passing of Bhagyaraj Sir. His work transcended languages and touched the hearts of millions. I feel fortunate to have been a part of films like Sundarakanda and Abbaigaru, which were born from his remarkable storytelling. Indian cinema has lost one of its finest filmmakers. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers." Sundarakanda was a Telugu remake of Bhagyaraj's own Tamil hit Sundara Kandam. Jun 27, 2026 11:55 AM IST K Bhagyaraj death updates:Tamil Nadu governor condoles Bhagyaraj's demise Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has expressed grief over the death of veteran filmmaker K. Bhagyaraj. In a condolence message, the Governor said, "The passing away of veteran Tamil film director and writer Thiru. K. Bhagyaraj is a great loss to the world of cinema. His unique storytelling, creative brilliance and immense contribution to Tamil cinema have earned him a special place in the hearts of audiences. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of filmmakers and film lovers. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. May his soul rest in peace." Jun 27, 2026 11:51 AM IST K Bhagyaraj death updates: Chiranjeevi mourns the loss of "dear friend" Bhagyaraj Megastar Chiranjeevi has shared an emotional tribute to K. Bhagyaraj, revealing that the two were together at Khushbu Sundar's daughter's wedding in Goa just two days before Bhagyaraj's death. "Deeply shocked and heartbroken beyond words. Just the day before yesterday, we were together in Goa at Kush's wedding, laughing, sharing jokes, and taking pictures. Bhagyaraj garu was full of life and joy. To wake up to the news of his passing this morning is simply unbelievable," Chiranjeevi wrote.

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