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K Bhagyaraj ‘happily participated’ in Khushbu Sundar’s daughter’s wedding two days ago. Watch
In what has now become one of his final public appearances, K Bhagyaraj was seen attending actor-politician Khushbu Sundar's daughter's wedding in Goa.
The Tamil film industry got a major shock on Saturday morning following the death of acclaimed filmmaker, actor, and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj, who reportedly suffered a heart attack in Chennai. The news came as a profound shock to fans and colleagues alike, marking the end of an extraordinary career that spanned decades. Bhagyaraj leaves behind a rich cinematic legacy through classics such as Mundhanai Mudichu, Andha 7 Naatkal, Chinna Veedu, and Sundara Kandam.
What has made the loss even more poignant is that the veteran filmmaker had remained active until his final days. Just two days before his passing, Bhagyaraj attended actor-politician Khushbu Sundar’s daughter, Avantika’s, wedding in Goa. Following news of his demise, a video from the celebrations has resurfaced on X, capturing one of his last public appearances alongside some of South Indian cinema’s biggest stars.
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The clip shows Chiranjeevi greeting Venkatesh with a handshake as the latter walks down a staircase, with the two briefly exchanging pleasantries. Moments later, Chiranjeevi warmly shakes hands with Bhagyaraj, who is standing just behind Venkatesh in the line. Smiling throughout the interaction, Bhagyaraj returns the greeting before making his way ahead, in what has now become an emotional memory for fans.
Yesterday Legendary Bhagyaraj attented Kushboo’s Daughter Marriage.. 😟 pic.twitter.com/nhRaqCPQBp
— Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) June 27, 2026
‘He happily participated’
After news of his demise emerged on Saturday morning, Suhasini Maniratnam emotionally reflected on Bhagyaraj’s presence at Khushbu Sundar’s daughter’s wedding. Fighting back tears while speaking to the media, she said, “He happily participated in Khushbu’s daughter’s wedding. It was in the morning, after going for a walk and returning home, he mentioned feeling a slight chest pain; while being taken to the hospital, he passed away.”
About K Bhagyaraj
Born Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj in Tamil Nadu’s Erode district, Bhagyaraj began his journey in cinema as an assistant to celebrated filmmaker Bharathiraja before carving a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema’s most influential writer-directors. He married actress Praveena in 1981. She passed away in 1983 due to complications arising from jaundice. Bhagyaraj later married actress Poornima Jayaram in 1984 after the two starred together in Darling Darling Darling. The couple had two children: daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj and son Shanthanu Bhagyaraj.
Bhagyaraj is survived by his wife, Poornima, son Shanthanu, and daughter Saranya.
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