K Bhagyaraj ‘happily participated’ in Khushbu Sundar’s daughter’s wedding two days ago. Watch

The Tamil film industry got a major shock on Saturday morning following the death of acclaimed filmmaker, actor, and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj, who reportedly suffered a heart attack in Chennai. The news came as a profound shock to fans and colleagues alike, marking the end of an extraordinary career that spanned decades. Bhagyaraj leaves behind a rich cinematic legacy through classics such as Mundhanai Mudichu, Andha 7 Naatkal, Chinna Veedu, and Sundara Kandam.

What has made the loss even more poignant is that the veteran filmmaker had remained active until his final days. Just two days before his passing, Bhagyaraj attended actor-politician Khushbu Sundar’s daughter, Avantika’s, wedding in Goa. Following news of his demise, a video from the celebrations has resurfaced on X, capturing one of his last public appearances alongside some of South Indian cinema’s biggest stars.